Morning times from Bahrain - Friday

24/02/2023

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as the second day of pre-season testing gets underway.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Sainz Ferrari 70 1:32.486 130.902 mph
Sargeant Williams 74 1:32.549 0.063
Alonso Aston Martin 64 1:32.969 0.483
Zhou Alfa Romeo 43 1:33.170 0.684
Magnussen Haas 67 1:33.442 0.956
Ocon Alpine 49 1:33.490 1.004
Perez Red Bull 76 1:33.751 1.265
Hamilton Mercedes 72 1:33.954 1.468
Norris McLaren 65 1:35.522 3.036
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 85 1:35.708 3.222

