Test Times: Bahrain 23-02

23/02/2023

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, following the first day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Verstappen Red Bull 157 1:32.837 130.407 mph
Alonso Aston Martin 60 1:32.866 0.029
Sainz Ferrari 72 1:33.253 0.416
Leclerc Ferrari 64 1:33.267 0.430
Norris McLaren 40 1:33.462 0.625
Hamilton Mercedes 83 1:33.508 0.671
Albon Williams 74 1:33.671 0.834
Zhou Alfa Romeo 67 1:33.723 0.886
Russel Mercedes 69 1:34.174 1.337
Sargeant Williams 75 1:34.324 1.487
Hulkenberg Haas 51 1:34.424 1.587
Bottas Alfa Romeo 71 1:34.558 1.721
De Vries AlphaTauri 85 1:34.559 1.722
Drugovich Aston Martin 40 1:34.564 1.727
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 46 1:34.671 1.834
Gasly Alpine 60 1:34.822 1.985
Ocon Alpine 53 1:34.871 2.034
Piastri McLaren 52 1:34.888 2.051
Magnussen Haas 57 1:35.087 2.250

