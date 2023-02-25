Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 25-02

NEWS STORY
25/02/2023

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit the third and final day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Perez Red Bull 130 1:30.305 134.064 mph
Hamilton Mercedes 62 1:30.664 0.359
Bottas Alfa Romeo 128 1:30.827 0.522
Leclerc Ferrari 67 1:31.024 0.719
Sainz Ferrari 76 1:31.036 0.731
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 76 1:31.261 0.956
Magnussen Haas 95 1:31.381 1.076
Russell Mercedes 83 1:31.442 1.137
Alonso Aston Martin 77 1:31.450 1.145
Drugovich Aston Martin 77 1:32.075 1.770
Norris McLaren 34 1:32.160 1.855
Gasly Alpine 56 1:32.762 2.457
Albon Williams 136 1:32.793 2.488
Ocon Alpine 73 1:33.257 2.952
Hulkenberg Haas 77 1:33.329 3.024
Piastri McLaren 44 1:33.655 3.350
De Vries AlphaTauri 87 1:38.244 7.939

