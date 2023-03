Bahrain GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: "Following an incredibly busy pre-season test, we have had a few days to reflect and analyse, and we're looking forward to getting the cars back on the track to finalise the preparation for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

"We completed a lot of valuable running last week, which allowed us to run a comprehensive testing programme. The team in Bahrain and in Grove have since worked through the data, which has helped inform the plan for Friday.

"Both drivers have had time to reflect and recover and, having completed more than 1100km each, they are in a good position to tackle the weekend. For Logan, this will be his first full Grand Prix event and, whilst he is very well prepared, he will inevitably take some time to adjust to the rhythm of a race weekend, the brief nature of the free practice sessions, and the disciplined aggression needed for qualifying and the race.

"The whole team is excited for the season ahead and the opportunity to push the FW45 to its limits. At the same time, the challenge to expand those limits as quickly as possible has been embraced enthusiastically."

Alex Albon: "I'm feeling positive after winter testing has gone smoothly, however there's still a lot of data to go through and a lot of work to be done before the first race. Going into round one, we're going to have to maximise everything we've got with the car, using this time between testing and the first race to better understand the car and go into the weekend with some good balance that we can compete with."

Logan Sargeant: "Heading into round one, I feel like I'm prepared as I can be. We maximised our mileage throughout the three-day test and really built in terms of my driving as well as the car. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how we stack up this weekend and hopefully we can have a good one."