Bahrain GP: Preview - Alpine

Alpine enters the 2023 season with confidence after a solid pre-season test in Bahrain filled with plenty of learning of its A523.

Team Principal, Otmar Szafnauer offers his take on the test and looks ahead to this weekend's season opener under the lights in Bahrain.

How would you assess the team's pre-season test in Bahrain?

Otmar Szafnauer: We concluded our pre-season test last Saturday with a degree of optimism knowing that we ticked all the boxes of our programme and having built up a clear understanding of our 2023 package. Of course, there's work to be done, but we're pleased with the current state of play heading into the first race of the season this weekend. From the outside, it could be seen as a low-key test for us as we have not yet seen our car at its full potential. That said, the objectives from our side were clear: to be consistent in our work and create a platform of knowledge understanding to develop the car. The drivers offered strong feedback, in line with one another, and we're heading in a good direction for the first race.

What can we expect from the team for the first race of the season?

OS: Everyone at the team is ready to race this weekend. It's been a very busy off-season with so much hard work at our factories in Viry and Enstone to keep finding gains and developing our complete package. What we do know is that this 23-race season is long and it's about where you finish it, and not where you start it. We will know where we stand by Sunday evening and we have a clear game plan - a solid blueprint - for the year ahead and we will focus on ourselves to make sure we reach our objectives. We will introduce the first upgrade of many this season to the car for Bahrain and we're looking forward to seeing what that will bring. Esteban and Pierre are both raring to go and the target for them is to bring home points to start our campaign positively.

Esteban Ocon is fully focused to begin his third season with Alpine as the 2023 season gets underway in Bahrain. After a busy pre-season test, Esteban is raring to drive the A523 at its maximum with the sole aim of bringing back points for the team.

How are you feeling ahead of the big return of Formula 1 racing for 2023?

Esteban Ocon: I'm feeling great and very excited to get back into the car for a Grand Prix weekend. It was a long and busy winter, and we are all keen to get back into racing mode and see what the A523 can achieve on track. We've had the last few days to relax and prepare here in Bahrain following the test, so I feel fresh and ready to begin the 2023 season on a positive note. There was also plenty to think about and data to analyse after the test, so it's been a week of learning for everyone as we try to get even more familiar with this year's car.

What are your initial impressions of the A523 after three days of testing with the team?

- I think it was an overall positive three days. We were consistent and remained committed to our programme, which was the goal when it began last week. There were of course a few minor difficulties with the car, but we were able to get on top of those quickly and, in the end, that is the main goal of testing. I think we came out of the test with a much better understanding of our package, and we know which direction to focus our efforts to keep improving it ahead of this weekend and also as the season progresses.

The Bahrain International Circuit is hosting the first race of the year once again and it's a circuit all the teams and drivers know well, what's it like for racing?

EO: We've been coming here for many years now and of course tested here last week. This place will always be special for me as I recorded my first F1 podium here in 2020. As for the track itself, it usually delivers some good races with many overtaking opportunities. It also brings some challenges like through Turns 8, 9 and 10 where we risk front locking and also the long right-hander at Turn 12. The conditions can be challenging, especially the wind, which can be very unpredictable. FP2 is a crucial session for everyone, as it is the one opportunity, we have to run the car in comparable conditions to those experienced in qualifying and in the race. On Sunday night, we will have a better idea of where we stand compared to our competitors, but we are keen to hit the ground running on Friday afternoon and set ourselves up for a successful weekend.

Pierre Gasly is feeling more than ready to make his BWT Alpine F1 Team debut this weekend at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix. After completing over 170 laps in last week's pre-season test, the Frenchman is growing well accustomed to his new surroundings and is building confidence in the A523.

How ready are you to make your Alpine debut this weekend?

Pierre Gasly: I am very excited to race for the first time with Alpine this weekend in Bahrain. Since my first test in December with the team in Abu Dhabi, I've been looking forward to this moment, and now it's almost here. All my focus is on preparing well for the race weekend and I'm already eager for my first qualifying laps in the A523 before we battle on Sunday in the race. I know it will take a bit of time to get totally comfortable with the team and the car, but right now, I'm definitely confident that we can have a strong race here in Bahrain and the target is to come away with some points in the bag and begin the season in the best way possible.

What is your feedback from the pre-season test last week?

PG: I would say, overall, the test went well for the team. I jumped out of the car on Saturday afternoon feeling pretty happy with the work we achieved during the week and with confidence that we have a solid car. I feel right at home at this team, and it's been great to get comfortable straight away. We're still building up to our maximum level and I know we have some good upgrades on the way, which, as a driver, is great to hear. We will see where we are this weekend relative to our competitors but, for now, I'm pleased with where we're at heading into the first race.

What is the Bahrain International Circuit like to drive?

PG: We all know the circuit pretty well, especially as we all completed close to 200 laps here last weekend! What I like about Bahrain is that there is more than one overtaking spot, so we know we have a chance to fight and make up positions in the race. Hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans this weekend and, from an Alpine point of view, the aim is to qualify up the order and then have a strong race.