Williams finally reveals the FW45

As it takes to the track for a filming day, Williams finally reveals its 2023 contender, the FW45.

As was the case with Haas and Red Bull, the car 'launched' last week was actually a 2022 version bedecked in the latest livery.

However, with the first test only a week away, and the opening round of the season a week later, the teams finally have to reveal the real thing.

Today, as Williams took to the track at Silverstone for a filming day which allows them to complete a systems test and shakedown in preparation for next week, and ahead of this evening's reveals from Aston Martin and McLaren, we finally got to see what the FW45 looks like.

Alex Albon was first to try the new car which features sidepods not entirely dissimilar to that on last year's Red Bull, while there has clearly been work on the bargeboard.

Furthermore, with the rear end appearing to have been tightened the cooling vanes are no more.

Then, of course, there's the Gulf logo.