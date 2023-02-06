Sargeant concerned that he's "over-prepared" for F1 debut

Set to be the first American to line up on the F1 grid since 2007, Logan Sargeant admits to almost being "over prepared" for the big day ahead.

Having accrued the requisite amount of superlicence points, the youngster finally got the greenlight to make the move up to F1, thereby becoming the first American driver on the grid since Scott Speed.

At a time the sport is enjoying unrivalled popularity, particularly in his homeland, Sargeant admits to feeling privileged that he is representing his country.

"Being the first American in a while is honestly such a privilege" he told the media at today's livery reveal. "It's a great opportunity to represent my country to the best of my ability.

"Having three home grands prix is not something many, if anyone, has ever been able to say," he continued, "so I'm looking forward to being able to enjoy those moments. I really see it as a privilege and an honour.

"The timing is great," he added. "You can tell that Formula One in America is at a peak. The amount of people asking me questions and are curious about this sport is massive, it's such a buzz.

"With the trajectory it's on, I don't really see it stopping," he insisted. "I think that's a huge plus and something I'm excited to see where it heads."

However, in just a month's time he steps into the cauldron...

"I've been doing everything I can to get into the best position I can be going into the season," he admits. "You know, I almost feel the point where I'm a bit over-prepared, where we've done so much away from the track.

"Now it's time to actually get out there and start to apply some of that. I'm excited to get out there in Bahrain and get going. I feel like it's been a long off-season."

"Abu Dhabi was a great opportunity for me," he says of the post-season test in the FW44. "It went extremely well and I was really able to understand where I need to improve. It gave me a great base to go into the off-season.



"I did take some time off but at the same time, it's been non-stop work in the gym because these cars are so physical compared to what I've been used to. It's been about getting on top of that first and foremost, and then from there, I've been working hard in the sim, developing the model for this year. I've tried to iron out all the details, and I feel like we're in a really good place and ready to go."

Today's unveiling was all about the livery, however on Monday he will take to the track at Silverstone as Williams uses one of its filming days.

This, of course, means that he will be unable to stay up late watching the Super Bowl.

"Our rollout's on Monday morning so... I think I'll be watching a replay," he says. "I'll have to hide Twitter and everything for a few hours.



"It's a tough one," he replies, when asked to venture a prediction. "I wanna say the Chiefs but you can't count the Eagles out, I don't know... I'm gonna say Chiefs... 27-23."

Check out our gallery, here.