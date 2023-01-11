Williams grabs launches pole

As it stands, Williams will be the first team to reveal its 2023 contender, as the Grove outfit announces early launch date.

The wraps will come off the - yet to be designated - cat at 14:00 (GMT) on Monday 6 February.

This is five days before AlphaTauri (11 Feb) and a week before Aston Martin (13 Feb) as the Grove outfit becomes the sixth team to confirm its launch date, with Mercedes, Red Bull, Haas and Alfa Romeo yet to reveal all.

Sadly, 2022 was another poor season for Williams as it slipped to tenth in the standings, despite the best efforts of Alex Albon.

For the forthcoming season the Anglo-Thai driver is joined by American rookie Logan Sargeant.

In a shock move, in November the team announced the sudden departure of team principal Jost Capito and technical director FX Demaison, and despite the reshuffle that followed involving Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Sauber and McLaren, the Grove outfit has yet to announce their replacements.

Sadly, the Williams launch looks likely to be another low-key online affair, consisting of renders of the car in a darkened coal cellar (above), the days of high-profile unveilings such as those at McLaren and Renault a distant memory, especially in light of the budget cap.