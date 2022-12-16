Aston Martin first to reveal launch date

Aston Martin is the first team to announce the launch date of its 2023 contender.

The launch will take place on Monday February 13th at 19:00 (GMT), and will be held at the team's all-new Silverstone campus - in front of a select audience - and will be broadcast across all the team's digital channels.

2023 sees the arrival of double-world champion Fernando Alonso, who takes over from four-time champ Sebastian Vettel who has retired.

The team, which is owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is seeking a significant step forward next season, having slipped to seventh in the 2022 standings.

"In year three, we need to see a clear improvement," said team boss, Mike Krack as he reflected on 2022, "a clear step in terms of performance, and I would say we're on target.

"I think it's a very impressive recovery," he insisted. "You clearly see the impact of people like Dan (Fallows) joining and others, mixing with the people who were there already.

"I think we have a lot of momentum, and you feel that spirit when you come in here. I think honestly, we have reason to believe we can continue on that path. So all good from that point of view."