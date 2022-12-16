Site logo

Aston Martin first to reveal launch date

16/12/2022

Aston Martin is the first team to announce the launch date of its 2023 contender.

The launch will take place on Monday February 13th at 19:00 (GMT), and will be held at the team's all-new Silverstone campus - in front of a select audience - and will be broadcast across all the team's digital channels.

2023 sees the arrival of double-world champion Fernando Alonso, who takes over from four-time champ Sebastian Vettel who has retired.

The team, which is owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is seeking a significant step forward next season, having slipped to seventh in the 2022 standings.

"In year three, we need to see a clear improvement," said team boss, Mike Krack as he reflected on 2022, "a clear step in terms of performance, and I would say we're on target.

"I think it's a very impressive recovery," he insisted. "You clearly see the impact of people like Dan (Fallows) joining and others, mixing with the people who were there already.

"I think we have a lot of momentum, and you feel that spirit when you come in here. I think honestly, we have reason to believe we can continue on that path. So all good from that point of view."

