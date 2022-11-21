Red Bull return "highly likely" admits Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that it is "highly likely" that he will return to Red Bull for 2023, albeit as a reserve and development driver.

The Australian signed off his McLaren career with a ninth place, fending off the attentions of Sebastian Vettel and thereby denying Aston Martin the opportunity to leapfrog Alfa Romeo in the team standings.

With Helmut Marko having let slip on Friday that Ricciardo is returning to Milton Keynes, Christian Horner confirmed the move on Saturday, though stressing that nothing has been signed. The Briton was also keen to make clear that a race seat is not on the cards and that the role will involve a lot of promotional work.

"He obviously has a history as being a Red Bull Junior," said Horner, "and with the demands that are on the race drivers these days, just from a marketing perspective alone, we're very active as a team, we do many, many show runs and events and to have a driver of Daniel's profile and history with the team, within the group is only an asset for us.

"So, it means that he keeps in touch with Formula 1 and we'll obviously be using him on the simulator as well, he'll be attending, potentially some events, of course, if he does sign a contract, but I'm sure that will all become clear in the event of him signing a contract."

Asked about the move, Ricciardo admitted: "Let's say, it is the highly likely place for me.

"I can't say 100 percent until things are signed off and whatever," he added, "but that's certainly what's closest now, and I look forward to that.

"If it is though, I'm not going to be at 24 races," he added, "otherwise I may as well be on the grid somewhere. I made it clear that I still need some time off for myself and to get away a little bit. But yeah, I'll be around to some extent and try to be involved."

Reflecting on his two seasons with McLaren, he said: "Probably the biggest thing I've learned is perspective. I think it's so easy to get caught up in the competition. We're so passionate about it, we do literally pour our life into it, devote so much time to it. So, when it's not working or it doesn't go well, you can so easily be angry, frustrated, bitter. A lot of negative emotions and feelings towards something that you truly love.

"So, that's where I think me finding the right side of perspective allowed me to maintain a lot of happiness, a lot of appreciation for it. Because you have your days, but ultimately, it's a privilege to do what we love. It's such a fun sport, and the surroundings, the people we meet, all the things around it.

"So I think anything you do in life, if you just find a little bit of perspective and a little bit of that gratitude, I think it helps you move forward a lot."

Posing with his crew for photographs in the moments before the race, the occasion marked not only his final race with McLaren but what could prove to be his last F1 outing.

"I tried not to get too emotional," he said. "It's not a sure thing, maybe it is, maybe it isn't my last race, and there's still a race to happen.

"I didn't want to be overridden with emotions and a lot of nostalgia and all these things. I was trying to stay focused and certainly trying to absorb everything and appreciate it, but ultimately still stay focused."

Reflecting on the race, he concluded: "I'm happy, relieved the season finished like this and not like the race in Brazil. To see the chequered flag, to finish in the points, just makes me a little more at peace with how this year has ended.

"Of course, I don't know what the future holds, so if this was to be my final ever race, at least I can say 'alright, had a nice little battle with Vettel at the end'. I feel a bit more content with my performance, so for that I'm relieved."

