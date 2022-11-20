Sargeant secures super licence

Fifth place in today's F2 race was enough for Logan Sargeant to secure the points necessary to gain his super licence, thereby enabling him to partner Alex Albon at Williams next season.

Fifth in today's race, behind Ayumu Iwasa, Felipe Drugovich, Liam Lawson and Dennis Hauger, was enough for Sargeant to secure fifth in the overall standings.

Heading into the weekend the American was third in the standings on 135 points, however just 21 points covered the next positions with Jack Doohan, Jehan Daruvala and Enzo Fittipaldi all level on 126, and Liam Lawson on 123.

Sixth in yesterday's Sprint and fifth today saw Sargeant finish the season fourth overall on 148 points, Drugovich having secured the title with 265, ahead of Theo Pourchaire (164) and Lawson (149).

Sargeant was announced by Williams as its second driver over the Austin weekend, but this was dependent on him gaining the necessary points to qualify for his superlicence. In fact, today's result saw him gain 30 points, thereby comfortably exceeding the threshold.

When Sargeant, who is F2's 'Rookie of the Year', lines up on the grid in Bahrain in March, he will be the first American to start an F1 race since Scott Speed in 2007.