Who Goes Where 2023

Today's news that Nico Hulkenberg is to partner Kevin Magnussen at Haas completes the 2023 grid

That said, American Logan Sargeant has yet to qualify for the super licence that will enable him to join Williams alongside Alex Albon.

Back in the second car for this weekend's opening practice session at Yas Marina, in order to qualify for his superlicence Sargeant must finish in the top five in the F1 championship without any penalty points.

Though he is currently third in the standings on 135 points, the next seven positions are covered by just 21 points, with Jack Doohan, Jehan Daruvala and Enzo Fittipaldi all level on 126, and Liam Lawson on 123.

The final tweo rounds of the F2 season take place this weekend at the Yas Marina.