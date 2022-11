Abu Dhabi GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The final event of the season takes place in Abu Dhabi and we will be looking to finish 2022 on a high and also begin our preparations for 2023.

Logan will drive the FW44 again, this time in Nicholas's car for FP1. He will then drive one of the cars for a full day at the post-season test on Tuesday. His main focus this weekend is the finale of his F2 campaign but his time in the F1 car will be valuable as he continues to prepare for the future. Alex will drive the other car at the post-season test and both cars will be running the 2023 Pirelli tyres and gaining some vital experience that will help guide our preparations for the 2023 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Abu Dhabi should suit the FW44 better than Interlagos and we are keen to finish the season with a strong showing. Pirelli have provided the softest compounds in their range for this race event and once the track has cleaned-up and we are into the evening sessions, these compounds should work well.

Alex Albon: It's the last race of the season so we'll see how we go this week, obviously wanting to end on a high note and give some motivation to everyone during the winter season. This track should suit us more than the last two races and with it being Nicky's last race with the team, hopefully we can all put on a good race for him.

Nicholas Latifi: I'm coming into my final race weekend with the team and in Formula 1 so I'm looking to enjoy it as much as I can. I'll be sitting out of FP1 this weekend but as we qualify and race at night it won't make too much of a difference. It's sad to be at the last race but it's been a great three years at Williams with a lot of ups and downs. Hopefully I can end the season on as high a note as possible.

Logan Sargeant: I'm looking forward to my last Free Practice outing of the year followed by the Young Driver Test with Williams. It's been a fantastic opportunity to get this much time behind the wheel of the FW44 across four race weekends. Over the sessions, I've been able to learn a lot about the new generation of cars compared to what I drove in the Young Driver Test last year. Alongside FP1 this weekend, my focus is on the final race of my Formula 2 season which I'm hoping to finish as strongly as possible.