Sao Paulo Sprint: team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The Sprint race was very difficult for both drivers. Alex had a poor start but was starting to get things back under control and was catching the group in front when he ran over some debris, which caused him to retire. Nicholas's car needed a bit of work to fix an issue from FP2 and his team did a good job to get the car ready. Unfortunately, he struggled for pace throughout the Sprint race and we need to see if there is anything we can do to recover some of this for tomorrow.

Nicholas Latifi: It was a very lonely afternoon out there. We found some damage on the rear of the car after FP2, which we fixed before the sprint race. However, after two or three laps the car began to feel difficult again. I ran over some debris as well, which caused some significant damage to the floor.

Alex Albon: I don't know what happened to be honest, but I think it was the debris caused by Fernando and Ocon on the main straight. Ultimately, from the start it was not good with low grip and front locking every corner for the first laps, so we really need to have a good look at the car overnight.