Abu Dhabi GP: Preview - Alpine

The team scored double digits in Sao Paulo after Fernando's commanding drive to fifth place and Esteban's strong showing in eighth on Sunday. There is still a job at hand as the team aims to take fourth place in the Constructors' Championship this weekend at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer outlines the team's mentality heading into the final round of the 2022 season.

How pleasing was it for the team to score strongly on Sunday in Sao Paulo?

Otmar Szafnauer: It was a fantastic Sunday effort from the team and a great recovery after a very disappointing Sprint on Saturday. To score 14 points was deserved as the car was very fast and, coupled with well executed strategies, the drivers did a great job in delivering the results. It's no secret that we were left feeling disappointed on Saturday night, which meant we had an uphill task to come back into the points on Sunday. We started Sunday afresh after drawing a line on the Sprint incidents and I'm very proud of the entire team's attitude to not give up and return on race day with determination to deliver... and we did just that!

What are your thoughts for this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

OS: We still have a job on our hands this weekend with the objective to finish the season with both cars scoring points. The Championship is still close and, while last weekend's race put us in a strong position, it ain't over till it's over! We will, therefore, remain focused on the task and that is preparing well on Friday, reaching Q3 on Saturday and then race well with both cars on Sunday. We also have Jack Doohan in the car in FP1 and we'll count on his input to benefit the team's weekend performance. It's been a long season and I know everyone in the team is looking ahead to a deserved break. It's the final push in Abu Dhabi and I look forward to seeing how the race weekend pans out.

How would you summarise the team's 2022 season, your first with the team?

OS: It's been a privilege to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team this season. When I joined the team at the beginning of the year, I was fully aware of its talent and potential. The target is to nurture and extract the maximum from its strengths while continually identify areas for improvement. There have been some excellent moments in 2022 and this is just the start of our 100-race plan to reach the top of the order as outlined by Laurent. Right now, though, the focus is on executing the best possible weekend in Abu Dhabi, end the year on a high, and then look ahead on the next steps to drive the team forwards.

Esteban Ocon shifts focus to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. With fourth position in the Constructors' Championship still in the balance, Esteban is looking to sign off his season in style with another good result this weekend.

How do you feel heading into the last race of this 2022 season?

Esteban Ocon: We left Brazil with a solid haul of points after a well-executed race from the team. It has been a massive effort from everyone at the track as well as at Enstone and Viry, so it is well deserved to have extended our lead in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. But it's not over yet. We will remain focused until the flag drops on Sunday evening and, as always, we will do our very best this week to end the season strongly.

What are your thoughts on the track?

EO: There are always mixed feelings going into the final race of the year of course, but as a team we are excited to get out on track at Yas Marina Circuit. Some good improvements were made to the track last year and it will be great to be racing here again. Last year's renovations saw the widening of the hairpin at turn 7 and the removal of the chicane on approach. We also saw a new single sweeping banked turn replacing the of 90-degree bends at the end of the second back straight. With these, overtaking was a bit easier which is always exciting during a race for the drivers and the fans. Overall, I really enjoy driving here.

What are your expectations for the weekend?

EO: We hope to carry the momentum of last Sunday into the weekend. Our package is competitive, and the car should perform well there. The pre-race preparations will remain the same and we are confident we can have a good week in Abu Dhabi and finish the season on a high. It's been an intense year with ups and downs, and everyone has worked incredibly hard, but it is definitely not the time to relax just yet. One last push as a team and I'm confident we'll achieve our goal. Let's make it one to remember!

Fernando Alonso looks ahead to what will be the curtain closer to a two-year stint with Alpine. Having helped to spearhead Alpine's introduction to Formula 1, Fernando will look to end his time in blue on a high, and in doing so help the team secure fourth position in the Constructors' Championship.

Firstly, how do you reflect on the race in Brazil?

Fernando Alonso: Well, it was a very exciting race. We were out of sync with the cars around us as we were planning a three-stop strategy. The Safety Car reshuffled things a little and it meant we had the fresher tyres at the end. The pace in the car was good and we were able to attack and race until the very end. In the end, it was a very good weekend for the team and hopefully in Abu Dhabi we can have a calmer weekend and secure fourth position in the Constructors' Championship. It was a quite a busy weekend, but I'm happy to come away with some well-deserved points.

How are you feeling ahead of your final race in Alpine colours?

FA: I've enjoyed racing for Alpine and being back in Enstone and Viry. I have very fond memories of my past with Renault and now Alpine at both factories and the team will always have a special place in my heart. When I returned to Formula 1 for the start of the 2021 season, the team welcomed me and made me feel immediately comfortable. Since then, we've gone on to achieve some strong results. The podium in Qatar was a personal highlight for me and something we achieved on merit that weekend. We all faced a totally new set of regulations for 2022 and the team has done well to get on top of these changes and there has been progress compared to last year. It isn't the end for me in Formula 1. I have another chapter to start in 2023, but I wish the team all the best for next season.

What has been your best memory since you returned to Formula 1 in 2021?

FA: I came back after two years away from Formula 1 refreshed and more experienced than I was before. When I look back on the two years with Alpine, I would have to say the podium in Qatar was a special memory for me. We deserved the result that weekend, and we had the genuine pace to finish third. We didn't take that position by luck or due to retirements to others. I also wasn't sure when the next podium would be in Formula 1, so it was special for this reason and it was also good to share the podium with Lewis [Hamilton] and Max [Verstappen], who were both fighting for the Championship that year. Hopefully we can have another good memory this weekend in Abu Dhabi and end the season on a high!