Piastri free to leave Alpine after Abu Dhabi weekend

Alpine boss, Otmar Szafnauer has confirmed that Oscar Piastri is free to leave the French team after next weekend's Grand Prix, freeing him up for the subsequent test.

The move means the Australian can make his official debut for McLaren at the test, where he replaces Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris.

Official debut because in fact Piastri has already driven a McLaren, having participated in the two-day test at Paul Ricard in the summer, albeit at the wheel of the Woking outfit's 2021 car, the MCL35M.

"There was a negotiation on an agreement as to how to part ways," revealed Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer. "We're drawing a line under it. Once this season ends, he's free to go and do whatever he wants to do."

The season officially ends next Sunday, and while there were hopes that Piastri might take part in FP1 next weekend in fact Pato O'Ward will be in action for the Woking outfit.

Asked about Piastri's summer outing McLaren, Szafnauer would only admit: "All that was part of it."

As well as Piastri, the Aby Dhabi test will witness a number of other drivers making debuts with their new teams, including Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.