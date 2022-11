"Unwell" Norris misses media day

Suffering "suspected food poisoning", Lando Norris will take no part in today's media activities at Interlagos in the hope that he is fully fit for opening practice on Friday.

"Lando is feeling unwell with suspected food poisoning," revealed McLaren this morning on social media, "so he will rest in the hotel today.

"We expect him back at track tomorrow. Get well soon, Lando!"

While the team is hoping that the Briton will be on track tomorrow, this being a Sprint weekend somewhat complicates matters, for while he can miss the opening practice session, should he miss the afternoon's qualifying session he would be out for the remainder of the weekend.

Previously, McLaren had agreed a deal with Alpine whereby Oscar Piastri would be the Woking outfit's reserve driver, but this was before the team essentially snatched the Australian from under the French outfit's noses, a situation not helped by Zak Brown's subsequent baiting of Alpine boss, Otmar Szafnauer.

Consequently, should Norris not make a full recovery it is likely that Nyck de Vries would be called up in the same way that he replaced Alex Albon at Monza for Williams.