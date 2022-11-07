Sao Paulo GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "The Interlagos circuit is a really fun place to race. The mixture of the history with the brilliant fans makes it such a great atmosphere. I've finished in the points both times I've raced here so the plan is to keep the streak going.

"With the Sprint this weekend, it's a great opportunity to get as high up the grid as we can for Sunday's lights out whilst hopefully picking up a couple of valuable extra points. We're in the final stretch of the season so we're giving it everything we've got."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm excited to be heading to the track in Sao Paulo. The crowd there is great, particularly with the carnival vibes around the circuit which is always fun. It's an awesome track to drive with the banking and camber changes so it should make for an interesting race, and a good weekend for the fans to watch, particularly with the Sprint on Saturday.

"Coming off a solid result in Mexico, I'm in good spirits and we'll be aiming to use the momentum to carry us through for the last two races. Let's go.

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "The team are looking forward to the race weekend at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. It's an interesting track with banked corners, the famous Senna S, camber changes and undulation, so it will be great to see the new cars on track and see what overtaking opportunities arise.

"It is also a Sprint weekend which adds extra excitement for the fans and the teams. It comes with some challenges that we must prepare for such as one less practice session and looking at what spares we need at the track with the increased risk of damage. However, it also provides an opportunity to pick up some vital extra points. It should provide some good entertainment for everyone watching.

"As we head into the final two races of the season, and with it being a double header, we need to keep our heads down and give everything we've got."

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.309km/2.677 miles

Total race distance: 305.879km/190.083 miles

Number of corners: 15 (5 right, 10 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4