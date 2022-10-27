Mexico City GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Mexico, it's good to be back for the second year in a row! The circuit is a unique challenge with a high altitude and the fans in the baseball stadium section is an interesting feature of the track. I'm looking forward to getting back into the car this week after a great time in Austin. I'm sure the Mexican fans will be out in full force to create an amazing atmosphere like last year! As a team we're determined to pick up as many points as possible in the final three races of the season."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Buenos dias! I'm looking forward to heading to Mexico City this week as we enter the last three races of the year. The atmosphere at the track is electric, and the fans are always so passionate. It will be good to get back racing with the quick turnaround from Austin as Sunday was a tricky race for me. It's important we continue to keep working hard to get the rewards and finish the season strongly as a team."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Mexico is always an exciting event with a vibrant atmosphere created by the fans! The track in Mexico City can be challenging with high altitudes and thinner air meaning the teams will run higher levels of downforce on their cars. Another challenge we have is managing this second race of a double-header but Lando, Daniel and the entire team are focused on pushing for points. We're looking forward to another exciting race weekend."

Autodromo Hermanos Rodr'guez

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.304km/2.674 miles

Total race distance: 305.354km/189.738 miles

Number of corners: 17 (10 right, seven left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4