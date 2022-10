Mexico City GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Seb: "The atmosphere at Mexico City has always been electric, and I have always liked coming here. Over the last few races, we have picked up some really strong results - so our challenge for sixth position in the constructors' championship is looking more and more realistic. As I start my final three races in Formula One, I have lost none of my motivation and am looking to go out on a high. With the form we have shown recently, I think we should be able to make that happen."

Lance: "Mexico has always been one of the more interesting races on the calendar due to the challenges posed by the altitude. The improved raceability of the cars this year might have a positive influence on the race too, as it has traditionally been a pretty difficult place for passing. The team's form has really gained momentum in recent races, and we have performed well at the last few high-downforce circuits, so I come into this race with plenty of optimism for a good result."

Insight and Speed with Cognizant

• Altitude: The distinctive element of this venue is its incredibly high altitude. This affects the cars in several ways: downforce and drag are both reduced, due to there being less air to move. Also, the output from the power unit is reduced, and the cooling on the cars is more difficult to manage.

• Safety Cars: The appearance of a Virtual Safety Car is twice as likely as a full Safety Car. It isn't a particularly long pitlane delta time, so it can be possible to make a 'cheap' pit-stop in the event of an interruption during the race. The retirement rate is also below the norm - just three DNFs on average.

• Overtaking: Harder than it appears. The effect of the slipstream is lower than at other tracks, due to there being less air to punch through. This also makes DRS less effective. Regardless, there are three zones, and the majority of the overtakes (around 70 percent) happen into Turn One at the end of the long straight.

Unlocking the Lap

Turn One may appear no different to many similar corners on the calendar, but it is a challenge. The approach-speed is one of the highest on the calendar, which makes finding a braking point tricky, and the lack of downforce due to the altitude only adds to that. Additionally, the exit needs to be compromised heavily for the chicane that immediately follows.

The Esses - Turns Seven through to 11 - is where the cars will usually rely the most on the downforce. With aero grip drastically reduced - despite teams running very high levels of wing - it makes this sequence of fast bends all the trickier. Turn 10 in particular is tough and it is easy to lose stability through this corner.

Concluding the lap are Turns 16 and 17. The sharper of the two right-handers - named after Nigel Mansell - is crucial to the lap, while also setting up the next one for the very long pitstraight that follows. The last corner, while still called Peraltada, is a shadow of its former self but requires a tricky balancing act on the throttle to maximise acceleration on to the main straight.