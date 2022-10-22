Site logo

United States GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

22/10/2022

Lance Stroll: "It felt pretty good out there today, but tomorrow's practice session will probably give a better indication of where we stack up in this really close midfield. We were able to focus on both long and short runs despite the reduced running in FP1, so that was useful. But, we still have speed to find and a few things we can tweak here and there to find some performance. Everyone is in the same boat in terms of preparation this weekend due to the tyre test. On those tyres we ran this afternoon, it was difficult to generate heat quickly with the cooler tyre blankets."

Sebastian Vettel: "We did a lot of laps early in FP1 and perhaps we did not catch the track at its best, but I think we got the answers we need to prepare for the rest of the weekend. There are some things we will adapt on the set-up, especially to improve the balance through sector one where a tailwind is making things quite tricky. The afternoon session was dominated by the Pirelli tyre testing. It made it difficult to learn a huge amount more, but any time in the car is always useful and we tried a few things."

