Aston Martin appoints Pedro de la Rosa as Team Ambassador

In an all-new role, Pedro de la Rosa will undertake communications, media, PR, marketing, promotional, commercial and general advisory duties for the Aston Martin F1 operation.

Working principally with its communications/media/PR team, marketers, guest services operatives and commercial sales people, to maximise the team's off-track potential.

The 51-year-old Spaniard will also consult to AMF1's new Driver Development Programme, helping to select, train and develop junior talent.



De la Rosa, enjoyed a successful F1 career between 1999 and 2012, racing in 104 Grands Prix for Arrows, Jaguar, McLaren, BMW Sauber/Sauber and HRT, most notably finishing second in the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, it is his extensive experience as a top-class test and simulator driver that sealed his reputation inside the Formula One paddock. He has completed more than 65,000 miles as a test driver.

"I am delighted to be joining Aston Martin as Team Ambassador," said the Spaniard. "I already know many faces within the team, having worked extensively with Fernando Alonso during my time at McLaren and Ferrari, and I look forward to getting to know everyone within the organisation.

"I will draw on my experience and expertise to help the team grow and further develop the momentum it has been gathering ahead of the 2023 season, with a particular eye on supporting the marketing and commercial side of the business. It is clear to me that the potential of AMF1 is huge, and that the appointment of a brilliant roster of new technical leaders and new corporate partners, and next year's arrival of Fernando, further strengthen the team's resource and resolve to succeed.

"I am looking forward to working with Fernando, my old friend and fellow countryman, as you might expect, and also Lance Stroll, a gifted racer who has won all the junior categories on his way to Formula One. It is the perfect time to be joining the organisation and I will be working hard to make sure that we maximise every opportunity as together we build for an exciting future."

"Aston Martin's appointment of Pedro again underlines our determination to build and strengthen every element of our Formula One operation," added Mike Krack. "Pedro's role as Team Ambassador will be central to our efforts to improve the work we do with our partners, engage with media and fans, and launch our new Driver Development Programme.

"No-one in Formula One would deny Pedro's expertise and experience - they are second to none - and I am confident that he will not only deliver for us within the remit of his role but will also find new ways to help us develop and improve in other areas. He is a fantastic addition to our team."