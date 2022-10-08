Japanese GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "It is so much more fun around here than at the other circuits! I mean, the cars and the speeds are great - but at this place you feel alive. I have enjoyed it so much over the years - and I had a wonderful day today. We will see what we can do tomorrow, but I am just very happy about today. At the same time, I am a bit sad - because it is the last time I will ever tackle this track in qualifying trim. I do not mind if it rains tomorrow - I cannot influence the weather! - but I think wet conditions would probably be a bit better for us. Still, we had a strong day today and I think we can make a difference managing the tyres whatever the weather. Laps like these make me feel sad about leaving F1."

Lance Stroll: "Unfortunately, I locked up in the hairpin at Turn 11 and lost three tenths, and that was the difference between us making it out of Q1 today. However, the car was good to drive, and it was great fun out there driving Suzuka in the dry once again. It is not ideal to be starting from 19th, but tomorrow is a new day and we will see what we can do in the race. If the weather does turn wet again as it did on Friday, it will provide some good opportunities for us to move up the order."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Sebastian drove a strong lap in Q3 today and will line up in P9 for tomorrow's Japanese Grand Prix as a result. From there, he is in a good position to drive for points. Lance was on a quick lap in Q1 when unfortunately he locked up into the hairpin, ending his chances of making it through to Q2. But the weather forecast is uncertain for tomorrow afternoon, so a points-scoring finish is not impossible for him."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Suzuka here.