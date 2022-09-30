Site logo

Singapore GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
30/09/2022

Lance Stroll: "Driving in Singapore is always good fun, but it is also really demanding in very hot conditions. I brushed the wall in FP1 today, but fortunately we did not damage the car too much. We did some important homework, especially in the second session, and I think this is going to be a race of opportunity. We will go through the data tonight and see where we can make some progress before qualifying tomorrow."

Sebastian Vettel: "It is nice to be back here driving on a circuit that I really enjoy. You have to take some time to get into the rhythm, but it will be Saturday and Sunday that are the days that count. I struggled a little bit to put everything together today, but if I can put it all together tomorrow then we should be in the mix for a good result this weekend."

