Italian GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was quite a challenging day trying to dial the car into the sweet spot around this low-downforce set-up. A busy job list and plenty of laps have given us a lot of data to go through tonight, so we will see where we can improve before qualifying. It seems quite a few drivers are facing grid penalties, so that could mix up the grid and open up more opportunities. Interestingly, the tow does not appear to be as strong with this generation of cars compared to last year, so that may change the dynamic of qualifying quite a bit."

Sebastian Vettel: "I shared the car with Nyck [de Vries] today and he did a good job with useful feedback. It was an interesting experience being in that role of watching in the garage and listening to what he had to say on the radio. When I got in the car this afternoon, it was not the easiest session. I think these 2022 cars feel quite stiff here in Monza, particularly in the corners. The new tarmac in the chicanes also feels quite different compared to previous years. So we still have some homework to do tonight, but I think we already know where we can find some gains and improve the car ahead of tomorrow."

Nyck de Vries: "Firstly, it was a real privilege to drive the AMR22 around Monza today. This is a very different circuit compared to the other venues where I have driven 2022 cars, so it was all very valuable information for me. It was extremely challenging because of the low-downforce set-up that we run here, which makes it difficult to compare to my previous FP1 sessions. We spent the first half of the session gathering aerodynamic data, before switching to the Soft tyres later on. The priority is to help the team prepare for the weekend and I think we made good progress with the work we completed."