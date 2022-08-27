Belgian GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was tricky out there today. There was a general lack of grip, but we need to look at why we lost time as qualifying progressed. We had hoped to be better than 14th. However, we normally race better than we qualify, and we will gain a few extra positions due to the grid penalties given to some of the cars in front of us, so I am confident that we are in a solid position to score some points tomorrow."

Sebastian Vettel: "I know I could have gone faster today; I did not drive a perfect final lap. I struggled a little to string it together this afternoon - I just did not have quite as much trust in the car as I did in FP3. And that led to the car sliding around - it was not too bad but it has a large impact, especially around a longer lap such as this. We will gain some starting positions tomorrow due to the grid penalties applied to other drivers - we will not keep everyone behind us, but it gives us more of a chance. It is a new day tomorrow and we have the chance to score points."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Sebastian missed out on getting through to Q2 by just 0.002 of a second, having lost time in Turn One. Lance lost time in Turn One in Q1 as well, but he got through to Q2 nonetheless, in which session he was then 14th-quickest. Obviously we would have preferred to have posted qualifying laps quicker than we did, but the larger than normal number of penalties incurred by drivers ahead of us leave us in P9 and P10 on tomorrow's grid. Our aim tomorrow will therefore be to try to hold on to points-scoring positions for both drivers."