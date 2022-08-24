Belgian GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "Spa is such an awesome circuit, and a track where you really experience the massive speed and potential of a Formula One car. You can follow and pass around here, and our car has raced particularly well on Sunday recently, so I hope we are able to put on a proper show for the fans, particularly after last year's washout.”

Sebastian Vettel: "It is great to get back to the track after the summer break, and to get going again at Spa is fantastic. This circuit is incredibly fast and has a great flow; and every race here seems to throw up something exciting or unpredictable, which is also great for the fans. I think we have a car that performs well in races, and our team works well operationally, so hopefully we can string together another solid weekend.”

Unlocking the Lap

Turn One offers the immediate challenge of La Source, the setting for many infamous opening-lap collisions over the years. It's a tricky hairpin whose exit is key to the lap. That's because it leads into a mile-long flat-out sector all the way up to Turn Five.

The challenge of turns 10 and 11 - Pouhon - makes it hugely popular with the drivers. It's an almost flat-out, double-apex, downhill left-hander, which is hard to get right. A new gravel trap lies beyond the existing Tarmac run-off, adding another layer of peril for the drivers.

Turn 14 is another key corner that precedes a long flat-out section, this time towards the end of the lap. It's a downhill corner, deceptively tight, where it is easy to run wide. A good exit offers the opportunity to slipstream rival drivers and set up an overtake into the chicane at the end of the lap.

Insight and Speed with Cognizant

Weather: The weather at Spa is among the least predictable on the calendar. Rain is almost always a factor during the weekend, and it is very tricky to forecast. Given the length and range of the circuit, one sector can be soaked even when the others are perfectly dry.

Race disruptions: Including 2021's event, disruptions have been common in recent years. Each race has been graced with a Safety Car appearance since 2016. Virtual Safety Cars are rarer, however - only seeing use once in both 2015 and 2016.

Strategy: Increased tyre-wear seen this year could push what has traditionally been a one-stop race into two-stop territory. The pitlane delta is short, and the circuit is relatively easy for overtaking, so there may be the opportunity to deviate on strategy - particularly with the advent of a well-timed Safety Car.