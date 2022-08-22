Belgian GP: Preview - Pirelli

The three compounds in the middle of the range have been chosen for Spa: C2 as the P Zero White hard, C3 as the P Zero Yellow medium, C4 as the P Zero Red soft.

The asphalt is new between Turns 2 and 4, and Turns 8 and 9, with the bumps removed and increased grip.

Gravel traps have been added close to the track at Turns 1, 6, 7, and 9. The gravel features sharp stones, and there are also some sharp edges close to the concrete kerbing.

Spa is one of the most demanding circuits for tyres on the calendar, featuring particularly high lateral loads. The famous Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex is just one of the places where tyres are subjected to multiple forces: pushed into the ground by downforce and compression, while cornering at the same time.

Variable weather is always a famous hallmark of Spa, making an outing for the Cinturato Green intermediate or Cinturato Blue full wet tyre a distinct possibility.

Mario Isola: "This year, Spa has undergone some of the biggest changes we have seen since we started going there in the modern era of Formula 1. But we know something of what to expect thanks to the 24-hour race last month - our biggest event of the year in terms of people and tyres - as well as some asphalt samples that we have taken.

"In addition to some new asphalt on five corners, there are some new gravel traps on four corners, which are much closer to the side of the track. Drivers will need to pay more attention to track limits, and there's also an increased chance of sharp gravel being dragged onto the surface. The epic nature of Spa remains unchanged though, with all the traditional challenges that make the circuit so exciting still in place."