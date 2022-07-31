Site logo

Hungary GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

31/07/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull US NM NM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NM US
Russell Mercedes US NM NM
Sainz Ferrari NM NM US
Perez Red Bull NS NM NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH US
Norris McLaren US NM NH
Alonso Alpine NM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Vettel Aston Martin NS UM NM
Stroll Aston Martin US UM US
Gasly AlphaTauri NS NM NS
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Schumacher Haas NM NH NM
Ricciardo McLaren US NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH NM NS
Albon Williams NS NM NM NS
Latifi Williams NM NM NS NS
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS NM NS US
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH

