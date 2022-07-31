Hungary GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull US NM NM Hamilton Mercedes NM NM US Russell Mercedes US NM NM Sainz Ferrari NM NM US Perez Red Bull NS NM NM Leclerc Ferrari NM NM NH US Norris McLaren US NM NH Alonso Alpine NM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Vettel Aston Martin NS UM NM Stroll Aston Martin US UM US Gasly AlphaTauri NS NM NS Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NS Schumacher Haas NM NH NM Ricciardo McLaren US NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH NM NS Albon Williams NS NM NM NS Latifi Williams NM NM NS NS Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS NM NS US Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH

