Verstappen and Perez take new engines

NEWS STORY
31/07/2022

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have both taken on new engines for today's Hungarian Grand Prix.

At sister team, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly has also taken on a new power unit and will start from the pitlane.

Both Red Bull drivers have used two internal combustion engines to date, along with two turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks, and while Verstappen has used just one energy store and control electronics, teammate Perez has used two of the latter.

In terms of exhaust systems both are on four.

With Gasly qualifying 19th, AlphaTauri took the opportunity to fit a new engine to his car also, however as he has already exceeded his permitted allocation he must start from the pitlane.

The Hungaroring is notorious for its lack of overtaking opportunities, yet Red Bull may well fancy its chances in terms of strategy today, especially as both drivers had qualified so poorly.

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Editor, 30 minutes ago

"@ All

That's what happens when you attempt to write a story while eating your breakfast... in this case Bran Flakes."

2. Posted by AlphaSpookster, 45 minutes ago

"I believe they are still starting in their original positions. No penalty applied according to the FIA website."

3. Posted by Editor, 1 hour ago (moderated by an Adminstrator, 37 minutes ago)

"This comment was removed by an administrator as it was judged to have broken the site's posting rules and etiquette."

4. Posted by prime, 1 hour ago

"The motor <engine parts> used by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is one of the
three new <engine parts> allowed for the 2022 Championship season and this is
in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2022 Formula One Sporting Regulations. "

