Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's been a difficult weekend so far, we're struggling for grip in general and especially today in sector one I've had absolutely none, so overall the car has been really hard to drive. We knew it wouldn't be an easy day, but we didn't expect it to be as much of a struggle as it has been. We thought maybe we'd be able to get through to Q2, but that was even harder than we imagined. We've still got one more day to go, so we've got to try and fight back, it's not easy to overtake here but I'll do my best to try and finish this first half of the season on a more positive note."

Pierre Gasly: "On one hand, it is extremely frustrating not to be part of Q2, but on the other hand we have made a small step forward since Friday. We managed to put a good lap together and were running in P13, set to get through to Q2, but unfortunately had our lap time deleted. It looked like we weren't too far off the times of the cars in the top 10, so it's all to play for during the race. There is definitely potential, it is up to us to make the right step forward to try and unlock the pace for tomorrow."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "A frustrating Qualifying today as both cars had the pace for Q2, but we did not manage to get either there. Pierre's best lap was good enough for 12th in Q1, but he was reported for a track limit infringement at Turn 5, meaning the lap was deleted and he missed the cut. Yuki also had a lap deleted and needed his final run to make the cut, but unfortunately missed this by 0.035sec reporting a lack of grip on his final set. So, as a team we cannot be satisfied and need to go through the data to see where we can improve. Looking ahead to the race, although we have not managed to secure the best possible grid positions here, our task for tomorrow remains unchanged and everyone will be focused on trying to get our cars moving forward into points scoring positions."