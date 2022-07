Austrian GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I think we can write off this weekend, we just didn't have the pace. I haven't seen the footage yet, but I obviously received a penalty in the race, so I guess I'm the one to blame for the incident with Sebastian. I tried to fight as hard as I could, it's always tricky in that corner and unfortunately he spun. We need a big reset, we've got a week and a half to try and understand why we were slow and then learn what we can do to improve in the upcoming races. Hopefully the new package allows us to move forward and be competitive in the midfield again."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's been really tough, that was a long race. I had no pace at all this weekend and have really struggled since FP2, with the car sliding all over the place. We need to go away and look at what the issue may be, as we've not seen anything in the data that explains why this weekend has been so difficult. I gave it my everything today and there wasn't much more I think I could've done in terms of my personal performance in this situation but overall, this has been the hardest race weekend we've had so far this year."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "A very difficult race for us today, as we weren't able to make any progress. Additionally, on Pierre's side we had a couple of penalties which set us back further. It was clear early on that it was going to be a two-stop race, so we brought Pierre in to try and move forward with that, however he hit a bit of traffic, holding him up, and from then on it was tough. Likewise with Yuki, we tried to get him in a stronger position through the stops, but he didn't have the pace today. We've been on the backfoot all day and unfortunately have come away with nothing. We've got a lot to review back at base. Now our focus is to get our updates to the car ready for the French Grand Prix and get ourselves back in to the midfield fight."