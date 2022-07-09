Austrian GP: Sprint team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm extremely disappointed, we started the Sprint in the top 10 and before the first corner it was already over. I don't really know what happened, so I need to review it later, but I was alongside Lewis and all of a sudden, I was facing the wrong way on the race track. The left-hand side of the car was broken after that, so it was horrendous to drive for the rest of the race. Tomorrow will be a long race, so we need to go away tonight and see what we can do to make our way forward."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's been a tough day. I had absolutely no pace from my side, it was a different level compared to the others and the car was just too slow. We've lacked grip in general and had unpredictable balance across the weekend, we've looked at the data and so far been unable to find an issue, so we need to go away and look more deeply at this."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "A very disappointing race for everyone in the team. Pierre and Lewis had contact into T1 on the opening lap, which resulted in Pierre's car suffering damage to the front wing and floor, and this meant he re-joined at the back of the field. Yuki's start was ok, but he lost positions to both McLarens and Aston Martins early on and was unable to recover these later in the race, because he was struggling with the balance of his car as the race progressed. The net result of this is that both cars have come home at the back of the pack. We now have a lot of data to go through to diagnose the impact of the damage Pierre's car had on his performance today and to understand why Yuki was struggling with the balance of his car so much, so that we can get both cars moving forward in tomorrow's race."