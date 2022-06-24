Official: Gasly remains with AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri has officially confirmed that Pierre Gasly will continue to drive for the team in 2023.

The 26 year old Frenchman has been with the Faenza-based outfit since 2017 and this continuity will be a great asset, as he enjoys an excellent working relationship with his group of engineers and everyone in the team.

Pierre is a proven race winner, with three podiums and three fastest race laps and to date, he has scored a total of 325 points. He has also developed a reputation as a very strong qualifier.

"I have been with this team for five years now," said Gasly, "and I am proud of the journey we've been through together and the progress we have made.

"I'm happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year's new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future."

"We are really pleased to confirm that Pierre stays with us in 2023" said Franz Tost. "He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us.

"Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results."