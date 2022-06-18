Canada GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It was extremely difficult today, the performance in the end on one lap was good but I'm not feeling great at the moment in the car. I've really struggled with the balance, as well as tyre degradation in the long runs, so it's been quite tricky. We'll look to see what we can do for tomorrow, the weather conditions for Qualifying look like they will be wet, which could make things interesting. It's encouraging that the pace is there on the timing screens, but the field is very tight, so we've definitely still got some work to do ahead of tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's the first time I've driven here in Canada, and I must say I really like this track. I've enjoyed it so much, it's been really fun. Quickly in FP1, after just three or four laps, we've been able to be on the pace so that's been positive. It's bumpy here, but also quite technical, so I just need to continue to build up the pace in the next practice session and learn more about this track. We've obviously got the penalty here this weekend, so we've been focussing on longer runs to prepare us for Sunday's race and hope we can make our way forward."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "It's great to be back in Montreal after a few years - it's such an amazing circuit, which can throw up many surprises and this weekend seems to be doing the same with the weather! After the torrential rain yesterday, we have experienced two sunny sessions with full dry running today. Therefore, we were able to cover an extensive test programme across both cars, with a number of mechanical items and aero test items. Being a street track, the grip started quite low in FP1 which made the balance quite open. Based on the data gathered, we made some reasonable changes for FP2 and clearly improved the package. For Yuki with the PU penalty, meaning he will start at the back of the grid on Sunday, the focus was on the long run, so his short run pace is less representative. Pierre's pace is a better representation of the car performance. Tomorrow is looking wet, even in Qualifying, whilst it's predicted to be a dry race on Sunday, so we need to work through the data gathered tonight for a dry race and then understand how best to adapt for the wet tomorrow."