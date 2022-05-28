Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm disappointed with today. I touched the barriers in Q1 and damaged the front left of the car. The red flag allowed us to get back to the garage, however there was still some damage on the car and that impacted my performance I believe. Unfortunately, this also compromised Pierre's Quali and he was unable to get through Q1 - it's a real shame as I think both cars had the potential to be in Q3 today. I think our best chances of scoring points tomorrow with both cars is to have a wet race, so let's see what happens."

Pierre Gasly: "I'm extremely frustrated today. We've been fast all weekend up until Quali, so it's disappointing to have thrown this opportunity away. I'm not happy with the strategic calls we made today, and then we left the pitlane too late in Q1 and didn't manage to cross the line before the red light came out. We need to go away and look at everything, as we had the pace to fight for top six and, in the end, we're not starting in the position we deserve to be in."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Until Qualifying, we'd been having a good weekend, the car was working well, the drivers were taking it step-by-step and putting in strong performances. Unfortunately, in Q1 we had a red flag late on, due to Yuki touching a barrier, which meant that everyone came into the pits for one final push lap before the end of the session. The problem was that we were not out close enough to the front of this pack. This meant that we were tight on margin for getting both drivers across the line before the chequered flag and Pierre missed it by one second. At the end of the day, we just needed to get him out slightly earlier. Now, we need to go away and look at why this was, because in a midfield this competitive we can't be throwing away any advantages. We've missed a really good opportunity today to get both cars into the top 10. The drivers and the team definitely deserved that today, and the car was good enough. If you'd asked me before Quali I would've said that I wanted a dry, clean race with both cars coming home in the points, but now I have mixed emotions and might prefer a wet race. However, if Yuki gets a good start tomorrow, he can move up into the points, it's difficult to overtake round here but we'll make sure we're in a position to take every opportunity we can. For Pierre, we need something different to happen and hope we can take advantage of it."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Monaco, here.