Miami GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm extremely happy, that's our best Quali of the year and it's great to do it here in Miami. I didn't feel great in the car this morning and struggled quite a bit, so we weren't too sure where we would Qualify today, but when it matters we put it altogether and made it to P7. It's really tight between the midfield, just a few tenths here and there, but we're in a good starting position for tomorrow and that's going to really count on this circuit. It's a new track, which brings with it a lot of unknowns, we don't have much data on degradation for our tyre strategy and even don't know if there will be many opportunities to overtake, but I think it'll be a fun race."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm happy with my Qualifying performance today. We were aiming for Q3 but were expecting it to be really tricky, as I struggled a lot at the start of the weekend, so I think it's been a good comeback today and we definitely maximised the performance of the car in Qualifying. Tomorrow is of course where it counts and I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be really hot, which will make things difficult, but we'll look to attack during the race and aim to finish with the car in the points."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "It was a very tight Qualifying today, but both drivers put good sessions together and we were rewarded with both cars making it to Q3, securing good grid positions for tomorrow's race. The garage workload has been quite high today, but the mechanics have been fantastic in ensuring this has not reduced track time, so this result is also a good return for their hard work. The next challenge is to turn these strong starting positions into points, which is the focus from this point on. We are quite sure it's going to be an interesting race and a close battle in the midfield."

