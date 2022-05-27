Monaco GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm really happy with my performance this Friday here in Monaco, of course it's always difficult here, but the pace of the car has been there, and we've been near the top of the midfield all day. So far, we've shown a lot of positives; we've managed many clean laps, put everything together and been competitive. I'm not saying I'm feeling 100% happy still, but I'm pretty pleased and we'll try to take another step forward for tomorrow. Qualifying is obviously never easy here, it's a short track, so we'll have to find the right spot, as there are a lot of cars and strong drivers. We've got the pace to be competitive, so we've just got to keep it clean and move through the sessions."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today has been quite a difficult day, almost every push lap in both sessions I had traffic, so I didn't get a clean run that I was happy with. On top of that, I made a mistake on the first set of new tyres in FP2 and had a huge flat spot, meaning I had to finish my first stint earlier than planned. Hopefully tomorrow things will be better, but now I know what to expect and everyone is facing the same situation, so I need to focus on myself and the things I need to improve ahead of Qualifying."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "It was a typically intense Friday session here in Monaco, where the target was to keep the car on track as long as possible and give the drivers a stable platform. With this generation of cars there are many unknowns, like the setups required for a street track. For sure they are not easy to drive, but overall the setup we have showed a good potential in both practice sessions. Braking for T1 is always a challenge, especially when trying to warm up the tyres, and Yuki snatched a front tyre early on with the Mediums in FP2, and the vibrations were too big to continue, so he missed a number of laps while we waited to run in sync with the others on the Soft. This meant he was a bit on the backfoot, but was still able to set a good lap time. It's all about Qualifying here, so to have both cars end up inside the top 10 is positive and our task now will be to monitor the changing track conditions tomorrow."