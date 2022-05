Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think we extracted the maximum from the car today, so I have to be happy with that. I've been on the back foot from FP1, as we've really struggled with pace here in Barcelona, especially compared to Miami, so we thought from the beginning that getting through to Q3 would be difficult. It's not been the best weekend so far for the team, but hopefully we can put it altogether for the race tomorrow."

Pierre Gasly: "We've been struggling all weekend and then we had the issue in FP3 on the out-lap which meant we couldn't run at all that session. I want to say a big thank you to all the mechanics that put the car back together in time for Quali today, as there was a lot of work involved. We've lacked pace on this track, so we wanted to try some things this morning but unfortunately that wasn't possible. So, we thought we would try something different for Quali, aiming to get some extra speed from the car, but it just didn't work and it was a difficult session. It didn't pay off, but tomorrow is another day and ultimately where we score points. It's going to be a pretty long race, particularly with the degradation as we think there will be a lot of stops, so I think there will be opportunities to move forward and head towards the points."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today has been difficult, we are not where we wanted to be with the car here in Barcelona. Both the drivers have worked hard to get the most from the car in Qualifying, but with the balance not quite where it needs to be it's not been possible to progress beyond Q2 on this occasion and this is something we are focused on addressing. The engineers will continue to look for improvements we can make for the race so this, together with the pre-race strategy work, will be the focus tonight. Unfortunately, we are starting outside of the top 10, although overtaking is historically not that easy here, we will be looking for any opportunity to get our cars moving forward tomorrow. The target is to get into points scoring positions with both cars, in what is likely to be a tight race in the midfield."