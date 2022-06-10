Azerbaijan GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "So far, it's been amazing here in Baku, I've really enjoyed it. It's a really fun track to drive and, being a street circuit the adrenalin is much higher, as you're really driving at the limit. The car feels good around here and I felt really comfortable inside the car in both FP1 and FP2, so at this point there are a lot of positives. We know the battle is on Saturday afternoon, once everyone turns their engines up and finds that extra bit of pace, so we need to go away and find something more tonight. Looking at our performance so far I think it's going to be good."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think the whole day has run smoothly for us. We're quite happy with what we've managed to complete and with the performance of the car so far. We've gathered a lot of important data over the two sessions today, so we'll go away and analyse this with the engineers tonight. We've been consistently in the top 10 and we're looking strong within the midfield battle, so hopefully we can continue like this tomorrow."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "We had a productive Friday here in Baku and carried out a number of setup options on the car across the two sessions. Each option has pros and cons, so the optimal choice is not obvious, but we have gathered some strong data which we can now analyse tonight and then we'll try and find the best for both cars tomorrow. Tyres are always a challenge here, but the high track temperatures help. We will need to see what the graining is like in the race, especially at the start when drivers are fighting hard. The circuit is very bumpy, so the car is not as easy to drive, which is hard on the drivers. Our competitiveness appears to be there over both the short and long runs, so we just need to keep doing what we have been doing and I expect that we can target points on Sunday."