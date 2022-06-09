Gasly places trust in Marko

Admitting that it makes sense for Red Bull to continue with Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly remains 100% committed to AlphaTauri as he prepares to discuss his future with Helmut Marko.

Last week's announcement that Sergio Perez had agreed a new deal with Red Bull effectively slammed the door firmly shut on Pierre Gasly's aspirations to rejoin the 'big team'.

Dropped by Red Bull just 12 races into his debut season with the Austrian outfit and relegated back to Toro Rosso, the Frenchman has been there ever since, waiting on the call that might return him to the big time.

However, while he has continually impressed Red Bull has shown no sign of relenting, and last week's announcement has fuelled talk of a move to McLaren, Alpine or even Mercedes.

Speaking as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend got underway, Gasly admits that he can see why Red Bull opted to continue with Perez, even though he comes from outside 'the family'.

"To me it is logical," he said, "it is not like it was a surprise because I'm a very objective person. Based on what they expect from a second driver Perez ticks all the boxes, he is doing an amazing season, performing very well this season, fast, has some backing financially, has good experience, and is a good fit for the team.

"On the other side the impact it has on my career and with the ambitions I have is obviously affected so that's what we're discussing at the moment with Helmut to obviously decide what's best for all of us, and how do we go forward from here."

The Frenchman is currently under contract with AlphaTauri until the end of 2023, but rather than indulge in predicting where he might find the best outlet for his obvious talent, he remains committed to the Italian team.

"Obviously I'm committed to AlphaTauri right now and will always give my best to this team, even if we are going through harder times because this year is not as competitive as we would have liked," he said. "Last year we were qualifying P6 and lining up many times next to Charles. It's crazy how in one year how things can change, on one side Charles is fighting for the championship and we're fighting to make it to the top ten.

"It's a more difficult time," he admits, "but it's also I like the challenge of trying to push the team forward.

"Personally, obviously, I have ambitions and my ambitions are more than just fighting for top tens, that's not what I work for every day, I want more than that, I want to fight at the front, but priority number one is to perform for AlphaTauri.

"I'll discuss with Helmut on what's best for all of us, which we will do, and after 10 years of relationship. They've known me since I was a kid, they know me exactly.

"We have a really good relationship with Helmut and it's a matter of finding how to make this work for all of us."