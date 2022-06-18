Canada GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm extremely disappointed with that Qualifying, it's very frustrating. FP3 was great for us so we knew we had the potential to do well this afternoon, but we just completely missed the mark in Quali. The start of Q1 was going well for us, and I was quite happy with our performance, but we came in to box and after that I had an issue with the brakes, which made it really difficult and I couldn't get through to Q2. It's obviously tough right now, but we'll look at everything tonight and see how we can move forward tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was always in the plan today to head out for just two laps, due to the engine penalty that I'm taking this weekend. The conditions for Qualifying were extremely bad, even compared to FP3 and there was definitely a lot more standing water, so we didn't want to take any risks. Our plan has always been to concentrate on tomorrow throughout the practice sessions, so hopefully we've set-up the car in a strong way to allow us to overtake as much as possible in the race."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Yuki was purposely limited to minimal running in Qualifying due to the grid penalty he received for introducing a new PU. However, in the case of Pierre following a solid FP3, the expectation was that a competitive Qualifying would follow. Frustratingly, a fairly large issue with one of his front brakes during Qualifying meant he suffered with inconsistent braking performance with a large amount of front locking, preventing him from extracting performance from his car and as such we have gone out in Q1. We need to investigate the root cause of the issue. On top of that we are well out of position for tomorrow's race, so we will need to take as many opportunities as possible to get our cars moving forward and into the midfield fight, in order to recover the situation as best as we can."