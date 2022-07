British GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It's been extremely hard this weekend in the practice sessions. We came here knowing we'd struggle on this track, we haven't been able to find many solutions, but our Quali was well executed, and we need to be content with P11. Obviously, we can't be fully happy with such a performance, we want more than that, but that's where our car is currently on this kind of tracks. I'll be doing a rain dance tonight and hoping we can have anything other than dry conditions to help us out the most in the race tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "We expected it to be difficult to get through to Q2 today, based on the performance we had in free practice, so I'll take today's result. The conditions were tough out there, but the team did a really good job and I'm happy with how we finished, I think it's a big positive for us considering the weekend we'd been having so far. I'm hoping we won't have rain for the race tomorrow, as my car is set-up more for the dry, so hopefully it stays dry, and we'll be able to put it altogether to aim for the points. I'm looking forward to the race, it'll be difficult, but I think we can still have a good opportunity tomorrow."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "It's fair to say that this weekend has been a difficult one up until now, with neither car looking strong. However, some good work from the drivers and team in Qualifying allowed us to take advantage of the wet conditions and get the cars a bit further forward than we were looking capable of in the dry up until now here in Silverstone. Obviously, we are not happy with the level of performance shown here, but the guys are continuing to work hard, and we will be looking to maximise any opportunities that come our way in tomorrow's race. We have various aero updates working their way through now and as such we are looking forward to being able to move the package forward with these new parts in the next few events."