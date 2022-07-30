Site logo

Hungary GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
30/07/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:17.377 126.656 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.421 0.044
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.567 0.190
4 Norris McLaren 1:17.769 0.392
5 Ocon Alpine 1:18.018 0.641
6 Alonso Alpine 1:18.078 0.701
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.142 0.765
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18.157 0.780
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.379 1.002
10 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.823 1.446
11 Perez Red Bull 1:18.516
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18.573
13 Magnussen Haas 1:18.825
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.137
15 Schumacher Haas 1:19.202
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:19.240
17 Albon Williams 1:19.256
18 Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.273
19 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:19.527
20 Latifi Williams 1:19.570

