Hungary GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:17.377 126.656 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:17.421 0.044 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.567 0.190 4 Norris McLaren 1:17.769 0.392 5 Ocon Alpine 1:18.018 0.641 6 Alonso Alpine 1:18.078 0.701 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.142 0.765 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18.157 0.780 9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.379 1.002 10 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.823 1.446 11 Perez Red Bull 1:18.516 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18.573 13 Magnussen Haas 1:18.825 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.137 15 Schumacher Haas 1:19.202 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:19.240 17 Albon Williams 1:19.256 18 Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.273 19 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:19.527 20 Latifi Williams 1:19.570