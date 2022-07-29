Hungary GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.445 124.932 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:18.662 0.217 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.676 0.231 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.728 0.283 5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.872 0.427 6 Alonso Alpine 1:19.049 0.604 7 Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.253 0.808 8 Russell Mercedes 1:19.355 0.910 9 Perez Red Bull 1:19.397 0.952 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:19.411 0.966 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.547 1.102 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:19.605 1.160 13 Ocon Alpine 1:19.614 1.169 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.702 1.257 15 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:19.730 1.285 16 Magnussen Haas 1:19.818 1.373 17 Schumacher Haas 1:19.985 1.540 18 Latifi Williams 1:20.488 2.043 19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.521 2.076 20 Albon Williams 1:20.615 2.170