Site logo

Hungary GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
29/07/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.445 124.932 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:18.662 0.217
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.676 0.231
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.728 0.283
5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.872 0.427
6 Alonso Alpine 1:19.049 0.604
7 Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.253 0.808
8 Russell Mercedes 1:19.355 0.910
9 Perez Red Bull 1:19.397 0.952
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:19.411 0.966
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.547 1.102
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:19.605 1.160
13 Ocon Alpine 1:19.614 1.169
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.702 1.257
15 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:19.730 1.285
16 Magnussen Haas 1:19.818 1.373
17 Schumacher Haas 1:19.985 1.540
18 Latifi Williams 1:20.488 2.043
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.521 2.076
20 Albon Williams 1:20.615 2.170

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms