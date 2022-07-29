Site logo

Hungary GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

29/07/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.750 124.448 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.880 0.130
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.039 0.289
4 Norris McLaren 1:19.299 0.549
5 Russell Mercedes 1:19.606 0.856
6 Perez Red Bull 1:19.622 0.872
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.710 0.960
8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:19.841 1.091
9 Ocon Alpine 1:20.348 1.598
10 Alonso Alpine 1:20.377 1.627
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:20.383 1.633
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.414 1.664
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:20.456 1.706
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.695 1.945
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:20.810 2.060
16 Albon Williams 1:20.834 2.084
17 Magnussen Haas 1:20.921 2.171
18 Schumacher Haas 1:21.027 2.277
19 Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:21.179 2.429
20 Latifi Williams 1:21.413 2.663

