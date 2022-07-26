Hungary GP: Preview - Pirelli

The Hungarian Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the year before the summer break, and Pirelli has chosen the tyres in the middle of the range: C2 as the P Zero White hard, C3 as the P Zero Yellow medium, C4 as the P Zero Red soft.

The Hungaroring has a reputation for being extremely hot and dry: track temperatures during free practice last year peaked at nearly 60 degrees. But the reality is that it's actually rained just before the race for the past two seasons in Hungary. Last year that led to a somewhat surreal re-start following a first corner incident, when Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was the only person to get going on intermediates from the grid, while everyone else went into the pit lane for slicks.

The Hungaroring isn't a particularly high-energy circuit, with smooth asphalt that's sometimes bumpy in places, and the demands on tyres being more about traction than braking.

Mario Isola: "In the past, the Hungaroring has been known as a place where it's difficult to overtake, but the new package of cars and tyres this year helps drivers get much closer to each other, which is why we have seen some great races with plenty of overtaking so far this season. Hopefully that's going to be the case at the Hungaroring as well; a tight and twisty track where the cars are often grouped together. Hungary is also known for being very hot, but it's also rained for the last two years there: so the moral of the story is never to jump to conclusions! We've seen some surprises at the Hungaroring before, and that could be the case even more this year."