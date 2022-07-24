French GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH Russell Mercedes NM UH Perez Red Bull NM NH Sainz Ferrari NH NM NM Alonso Alpine NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Ricciardo McLaren NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH Vettel Aston Martin UM UH Gasly AlphaTauri NH NM Albon Williams NM NH Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NH NM Schumacher Haas NM NH NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Latifi Williams NM NH NM Magnussen Haas NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Le Castellet here.