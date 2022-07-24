Site logo

French GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
24/07/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM UH
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NH NM NM
Alonso Alpine NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH
Vettel Aston Martin UM UH
Gasly AlphaTauri NH NM
Albon Williams NM NH
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NH NM
Schumacher Haas NM NH NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Latifi Williams NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Le Castellet here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms