Site logo

French GP: Result

NEWS STORY
24/07/2022

Result of the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1h 30:02.112
2 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:10.587
3 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:16.495
4 Perez Red Bull 53 + 0:17.310
5 Sainz Ferrari 53 + 0:28.872
6 Alonso Alpine 53 + 0:72.879
7 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:52.026
8 Ocon Alpine 53 + 0:56.959
9 Ricciardo McLaren 53 + 1:00.372
10 Stroll Aston Martin 53 + 1:02.549
11 Vettel Aston Martin 53 + 1:04.494
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 53 + 1:05.448
13 Albon Williams 53 + 1:08.565
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 53 + 1:16.666
15 Schumacher Haas 53 + 1:20.394
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 47 + 6 Laps
Latifi Williams 40 Accident Damage
Magnussen Haas 37 Accident Damage
Leclerc Ferrari 17 Accident
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Sainz (Ferrari) 1:35.781 (Lap 51)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms