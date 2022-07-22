French GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.527 141.238 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.628 0.101 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.077 0.550 4 Russell Mercedes 1:33.291 0.764 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.517 0.990 6 Norris McLaren 1:33.607 1.080 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.906 1.379 8 Magnussen Haas 1:33.928 1.401 9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:33.984 1.457 10 Perez Red Bull 1:34.060 1.533 11 Alonso Alpine 1:34.259 1.732 12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:34.264 1.737 13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:34.420 1.893 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:34.540 2.013 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.595 2.068 16 Albon Williams 1:34.653 2.126 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:34.654 2.127 18 Ocon Alpine 1:34.660 2.133 19 Schumacher Haas 1:35.195 2.668 20 Latifi Williams 1:35.412 2.885