French GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
22/07/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.527 141.238 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.628 0.101
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.077 0.550
4 Russell Mercedes 1:33.291 0.764
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.517 0.990
6 Norris McLaren 1:33.607 1.080
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.906 1.379
8 Magnussen Haas 1:33.928 1.401
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:33.984 1.457
10 Perez Red Bull 1:34.060 1.533
11 Alonso Alpine 1:34.259 1.732
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:34.264 1.737
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:34.420 1.893
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:34.540 2.013
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.595 2.068
16 Albon Williams 1:34.653 2.126
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:34.654 2.127
18 Ocon Alpine 1:34.660 2.133
19 Schumacher Haas 1:35.195 2.668
20 Latifi Williams 1:35.412 2.885

  galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

